Etihad Airways transports 5.7 million passengers in 4 months

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 14 (ANI/WAM): Etihad Airways has published its preliminary traffic statistics for April 2024. The airline carried more than 1.4 million guests and saw its passenger load factor average out at 84 percent across the month. According to Etihad Airways' statement on Tuesday, the airline transported approximately 5.7 million passengers in the first four months of 2024. Furthermore, the airline's fleet has expanded to 89 aircraft, serving 68 destinations globally.

"In April 2024 we experienced 39 percent year-on-year growth in customers, further underlining our positive growth trajectory and contributing to a four per cent boost in load factor, despite a considerable increase in capacity against the same period in 2023," said Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways. "Our year-to-date (YTD) passenger figures at 5.7 million are 41 percent higher than at YTD April 2023." He added that these figures come from robust first-quarter 2024 financial results with Q1 earnings equivalent to the total net income for the entire financial year 2023 and underline the airline's ongoing commitment to resilience, customer service, and efficiency.

"We continue to grow our network and our frequency to match customer demand, and in April, we successfully reintroduced our much-loved A380 onto our New York route while announcing plans to add it to our flights to Paris from 1st November," Neves stated.(ANI/WAM)

