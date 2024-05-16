China sees red, issues warning as Philippine activists sail towards disputed reef

Philippine activists have embarked on a voyage towards a disputed reef in the South China Sea, prompting China to issue warnings against Manila for permitting the civilian mission in the West Philippine Sea, a term Manila uses for waters in the South China Sea that fall within its 200-nautical mile EEZ, Voice of America reported. A makeshift fleet comprising hundreds of fishing boats departed the Philippines for Scarborough Shoal, a contested atoll seized by China in 2012 despite being within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone.

Accompanied by a lone Philippine Coast Guard vessel, the convoy set sail to drop territorial buoys along the route and deliver provisions to Filipino fishermen operating near the shoal. This journey followed a recent incident where a Philippine Coast Guard vessel was targeted by water cannons from Chinese Coast Guard ships near Scarborough Shoal, resulting in damage to the Philippine ship.

Tensions have flared between the two sides near Scarborough Shoal and Second Thomas Shoal, another disputed territory where a Philippine warship was intentionally grounded to reinforce the country's claims, according to Voice of America. China asserts sovereignty over the majority of the South China Sea, disregarding rival claims from neighbouring countries like the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam. However, an international arbitration tribunal in The Hague ruled in 2016 against China's claims, a decision Beijing has rejected, according to the report.

Meanwhile, China issued a stern warning to the Philippines, cautioning against any misuse of China's goodwill towards Filipino fishermen in the West Philippine Sea. Beijing's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, emphasised that any infringement on China's territorial sovereignty will be met with a response, according to Manila Standard. Wang recalled a previous arrangement in 2016 allowing Filipino fishermen limited access to fish near Huangyan Dao, with China overseeing their activities. He warned that if the Philippines violates this arrangement, China will defend its rights and take necessary measures in accordance with the law.

"China made a goodwill arrangement in 2016 for Filipino fishermen to fish with a small number of small fishing boats in the adjacent waters of Huangyan Dao, while China continues to oversee and monitor relevant activities of the Filipino fishermen in accordance with the law," Wang said during a press conference on Wednesday night. The Filippino flotilla, comprising five commercial fishing ships and about 100 fishing boats, set course for Bajo de Masinloc within the West Philippine Sea, a journey expected to last three days. However, their mission ran into obstacles as Chinese Coast Guard vessels were observed trailing the convoy, according to the report.

China maintains that the West Philippine Sea, including Bajo de Masinloc, falls under its jurisdiction, heightening tensions in the region. Scarborough Shoal, which is situated approximately 240 kilometres west of Luzon, the Philippines' main island, remains a potential hotspot since China's annexation in 2012.

Despite international rulings against its claims, China continues to assert control over vast portions of the South China Sea, setting the stage for ongoing disputes with neighbouring countries. Wang also noted that any repercussions resulting from the Philippines' actions will solely be borne by the country. "If the Philippines abuses China's goodwill and infringes upon China's territorial sovereignty and jurisdiction, we will defend our rights and take countermeasures in accordance with the law," the Chinese official warned, according to Manila Standard. (ANI)

