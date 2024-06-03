Left Menu

Zelenskiy Thanks Marcos Jr. for Peace Summit Participation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed gratitude to Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for the Philippines' involvement in an upcoming peace summit in Switzerland. The specific details of the Philippine delegation's attendance were not immediately disclosed during their bilateral meeting.

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 03-06-2024 08:33 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 08:33 IST
Zelenskiy Thanks Marcos Jr. for Peace Summit Participation
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday for Manila's participation in an upcoming peace summit in Switzerland later this month.

Zelenskiy made the remarks during his bilateral meeting with the Philippine leader. It was not immediately clear who would be in the Philippine delegation that attends the summit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

 Global
2
Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

 Global
3
Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

 Global
4
Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and Blockchain: Enhancing IoT Privacy with AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

Optimizing Urban Water Use: Paving the Way for Sustainability in Smart Cities

Adapting to Globalization: Transforming Public Health Training with a Global Health Certification

Blockchain Adoption: Know its Role in Reducing Data Monopolization in Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024