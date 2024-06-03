Zelenskiy Thanks Marcos Jr. for Peace Summit Participation
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed gratitude to Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for the Philippines' involvement in an upcoming peace summit in Switzerland. The specific details of the Philippine delegation's attendance were not immediately disclosed during their bilateral meeting.
- Philippines
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday for Manila's participation in an upcoming peace summit in Switzerland later this month.
Zelenskiy made the remarks during his bilateral meeting with the Philippine leader. It was not immediately clear who would be in the Philippine delegation that attends the summit.
