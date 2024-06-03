Left Menu

Zelenskyy's Unplanned Visit to the Philippines: Urging Attendance at Swiss Peace Summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made an unexpected visit to the Philippines urging leaders to attend a global peace summit in Switzerland. He criticized China and Russia for trying to undermine the summit. Zelenskyy aims to address various issues like nuclear security and the safe return of abducted Ukrainian children.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy
In a rare diplomatic maneuver, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the Philippines unannounced, urging Southeast Asian leaders to participate in an upcoming global peace summit in Switzerland. The visit comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions and ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

Zelenskyy's unexpected trip followed his appearance at the Shangri-La defense forum in Singapore, where he called out China for aiding Russia in disrupting the peace initiative. He planned but failed to meet with Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., opting instead to personally extend the invitation for the Swiss summit.

At the forum, Zelenskyy condemned China's stance, accusing it of using its influence to deter other nations from attending the peace talks. Meanwhile, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reaffirmed U.S. support for Ukraine, highlighting the broader implications of Russia's aggression. Marcos, for his part, emphasized the increasing dangers in the South China Sea, where tensions with China persist.

