Islamabad High Court overrules Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's plea on razing of party's secretariat

The Islamabad High Court overruled an administrative objection to a petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against Capital Development Authority's (CDA) raid on its party head office, reported Dawn. PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub through Advocate Shoaib Shaheen moved the plea.

Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz rejected the objection raised by the IHC registrar's office on the ground that the petition was filed without due authorisation. Moreover, the court was set to hear arguments on the petition today (Tuesday), however, due to the public holiday declared by the federal government to observe Youm-i-Takbeer, the IHC will also remain closed, Dawn reported.

On Monday, the Cabinet Division issued a notification stating that the prime minister has declared May 28 (the day Pakistan became a nuclear power in 1998) a public holiday in the country. A court official highlighted that the hearing on the PTI petition will be rescheduled accordingly.

Last week, the CDA demolished what it claimed were the encroachments and sealed the PTI secretariat. According to details, PTI leaders Omar Ayub, Shoaib Shaheen, and Amer Baloch have filed the petition in court and requested the court to declare the CDA's demolition order illegal, ARY News reported.

In its petition, PTI termed the operation and sealing of its secretariat, "without having lawful authority, mala fide, political victimization, without adopting the due process of law and contrary to the provisions as enunciated under the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973." Imran Khan-founded party has criticised the demolition of a portion of PTI's central secretariat. PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan slammed the authorities for 'violating' the sanctity of his party's central secretariat in Islamabad.

The CDA said encroachment by a 'political party' was being removed, adding that the plot was allotted in the name of a person identified as Sartaj Ali, Geo News reported. The CDA said an additional floor was built on the plot in violation of the building rules, according to Geo News report. During the operation, PTI activists resisted CDA's attempts to demolish the office, resulting in some party workers being arrested by Islamabad's authorities. (ANI)

