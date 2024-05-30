'Action initiated to revoke diplomatic passport of suspended MP Prajwal Revanna': MEA

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday said that action has been initiated to revoke the diplomatic passport of suspended Janata Dal-Secular MP Prajwal Revanna, adding that he has to reply to the show cause notice issued on May 23. MEA Spokesperson Jaiswal noted that the ministry has initiated action under provisions in the Passport Act 1967 for the revocation of the diplomatic passport of Prajwal Revanna.

"MEA has initiated action under provisions in the Passport Act 1967 for revocation of the diplomatic passport of Prajwal Revanna. A show cause notice was issued to the passport holder on 23rd May, giving him 10 working days to respond to our notice. We are waiting for his response and accordingly, we will take things forward once we hear from him or once the 10-day period expires," he said. The revelation comes amidst a political storm surrounding Prajwal Revanna during the Lok Sabha elections. The Karnataka government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on April 27 to probe into allegations against Revanna after explicit videos allegedly involving him surfaced on social media.

Despite the allegations, Prajwal Revanna has vehemently denied the accusations, asserting that the circulated videos are doctored. The formation of the SIT came following recommendations by the state women's commission, indicating the seriousness with which the matter is being addressed by authorities. Revanna is facing a probe by a Special Investigative Team (SIT) constituted by the Karnataka government over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked in his household.

In a significant revelation, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar disclosed that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) received a request only on May 21 to impound the passport of Prajwal Revanna, who fled to Germany last month amid allegations of sexual assault. Earlier, Prajwal Revanna, in a self-made video released on Monday, said that he will appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on May 31 for questioning.

Revanna said that his trip was pre-planned as there was no case against him when the voting was held in Karnataka on April 26 for the general elections. He also alleged political conspiracy against him as he was "growing in politics." Revanna's location is still unknown and is supposedly in Germany, according to officials. The SIT, earlier arrested two prime accused in connection with the case, said police. The arrested have been identified as Naveen Gowda and Chetan.

According to police sources, the accused were arrested when they appeared before the High Court seeking anticipatory bail. Arrested Chetan Gowda and Naveen Gowda allegedly distributed pen drives containing videos of Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulting women. SIT has filed a case against five including her husband and father of Prajwal Revanna, HD Revanna.

Last week, JDS supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda issued a stern warning to his grandson Revanna to return to India and face the law in the obscene video case. Siddaramaiah in his letter to the Prime Minister said that it is shameful that Prajwal Revanna fled the country on April 27, 2024, to Germany using his diplomatic passport shortly after news of his heinous actions emerged and just a few hours before the first FIR was filed against him. (ANI)

