Taiwan slams Chinese Defense Minister's remarks at Shangri-La Dialogue, calls them 'provocative and irrational'

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) criticized Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun's "provocative and irrational" remarks on Taiwan at the Shangri-La Dialogue on Sunday and stated that his remarks violated the United Nations Charter and could impact peace and security in the Asia-Pacific region, Focus Taiwan reported The Shangri-La Dialogue, an international defence and security conference held in Singapore from May 31 to June 2.

The MAC said it was "deeply regrettable that a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) official would make such provocative and irrational remarks on cross-strait relations." The CCP again intimidated Taiwan and its neighbouring countries with belligerent rhetoric, raising the risk posed by China's authoritarian regime to peace and security in the Asia-Pacific region, said the MAC, as per Focus Taiwan.

Further, MAC stated that the CCP often repeated coercive remarks on Taiwan at international events, describing such a practice as a serious violation of Article 2, Paragraph 4 of the U.N. Charter, which requires member states to refrain from using or threatening to use force. Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue, Dong emphasized that China's defence policies and concepts are open and inclusive, referring to China's approach towards global security,

Following this, Dong Jun made coercive remarks in a 30-minute speech, toward Taiwan, warning that "anyone who dares to separate Taiwan from China will face self-destruction." However, in the roughly 30-minute speech, the Chinese minister also made coercive remarks toward Taiwan, saying that "anyone who dares to separate Taiwan from China will only end up in self-destruction."

According to Focus Taiwan, Dong said the Chinese government was committed to peaceful unification but also noted that the People's Liberation Army of China will remain a strong force for upholding "national reunification." Actions will be taken "to curb Taiwan independence and make sure such a plot never succeeds," he said. Beijing sees Taiwan's new President Lai Ching-te, who was inaugurated on May 20, as a "separatist" and supporter of Taiwan's independence.

Days after Lai Ching-te was sworn in, China launched two-day-long military drills on Thursday, surrounding Taiwan in what it called "punishment" for so-called "separatist acts," CNN reported. The reason for, China's drill is Lai's inaugural speech, in which he called on Beijing to stop intimidating the island nation, over which China continues to make its claim.

In his inauguration address, Lai called on Beijing "to cease their political and military intimidation against Taiwan, share with Taiwan the global responsibility of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait as well as the greater region, and ensure the world is free from the fear of war." In his speech in Singapore, Dong said Lai's party, the Democratic Progressive Party, was "pursuing separation in an incremental way" and was "bent on erasing the Chinese identity of Taiwan." (ANI)

