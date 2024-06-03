Left Menu

Taiwan slams Chinese Defense Minister's remarks at Shangri-La Dialogue, calls them 'provocative and irrational'

Taiwan Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) criticized Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun's "provocative and irrational" remarks on Taiwan at the Shangri-La Dialogue on Sunday and stated that his remarks violated the United Nations Charter and could impact peace and security in the Asia-Pacific region.

ANI | Updated: 03-06-2024 22:59 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 22:59 IST
Taiwan slams Chinese Defense Minister's remarks at Shangri-La Dialogue, calls them 'provocative and irrational'
Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun delivers a speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Sunday, (Photo/youtube, The International Institute for Strategic Studies). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) criticized Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun's "provocative and irrational" remarks on Taiwan at the Shangri-La Dialogue on Sunday and stated that his remarks violated the United Nations Charter and could impact peace and security in the Asia-Pacific region, Focus Taiwan reported The Shangri-La Dialogue, an international defence and security conference held in Singapore from May 31 to June 2.

The MAC said it was "deeply regrettable that a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) official would make such provocative and irrational remarks on cross-strait relations." The CCP again intimidated Taiwan and its neighbouring countries with belligerent rhetoric, raising the risk posed by China's authoritarian regime to peace and security in the Asia-Pacific region, said the MAC, as per Focus Taiwan.

Further, MAC stated that the CCP often repeated coercive remarks on Taiwan at international events, describing such a practice as a serious violation of Article 2, Paragraph 4 of the U.N. Charter, which requires member states to refrain from using or threatening to use force. Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue, Dong emphasized that China's defence policies and concepts are open and inclusive, referring to China's approach towards global security,

Following this, Dong Jun made coercive remarks in a 30-minute speech, toward Taiwan, warning that "anyone who dares to separate Taiwan from China will face self-destruction." However, in the roughly 30-minute speech, the Chinese minister also made coercive remarks toward Taiwan, saying that "anyone who dares to separate Taiwan from China will only end up in self-destruction."

According to Focus Taiwan, Dong said the Chinese government was committed to peaceful unification but also noted that the People's Liberation Army of China will remain a strong force for upholding "national reunification." Actions will be taken "to curb Taiwan independence and make sure such a plot never succeeds," he said. Beijing sees Taiwan's new President Lai Ching-te, who was inaugurated on May 20, as a "separatist" and supporter of Taiwan's independence.

Days after Lai Ching-te was sworn in, China launched two-day-long military drills on Thursday, surrounding Taiwan in what it called "punishment" for so-called "separatist acts," CNN reported. The reason for, China's drill is Lai's inaugural speech, in which he called on Beijing to stop intimidating the island nation, over which China continues to make its claim.

In his inauguration address, Lai called on Beijing "to cease their political and military intimidation against Taiwan, share with Taiwan the global responsibility of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait as well as the greater region, and ensure the world is free from the fear of war." In his speech in Singapore, Dong said Lai's party, the Democratic Progressive Party, was "pursuing separation in an incremental way" and was "bent on erasing the Chinese identity of Taiwan." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

 Global
2
Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

 Global
3
UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience issues at World Water Forum

UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience is...

 Global
4
China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Rural Road Infrastructure: Building Resilient Road Systems in Nigeria

Central Asia Embraces Circular Economy: A Path to Sustainable Growth

From Robots to Problem-Solving: Effective Teacher Training for Computational Thinking

Telemedicine and Beyond: Transforming Public Healthcare in Peru with Digital Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024