Left Menu

Dozens of aerial objects launched from Lebanon land in northern Israel

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that on Monday afternoon approximately 30 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanese territory toward the northern Golan Heights. The projectiles fell in open areas.

ANI | Updated: 03-06-2024 22:59 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 22:59 IST
Dozens of aerial objects launched from Lebanon land in northern Israel
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 3 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that on Monday afternoon approximately 30 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanese territory toward the northern Golan Heights. The projectiles fell in open areas. As for the sirens that sounded earlier Monday regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration, the IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted an explosive UAV/Drone that crossed from Lebanon near the area of Keren Naftali in Galilee. In addition, an explosive UAV that was identified crossing from Lebanon fell in the area.

Simultaneously, an explosive UAV that crossed from Lebanon fell in the area of Metula, a town located on Israel's northernmost border with Lebanon, at the top of the "Finger of the Galilee." Later on, another siren sounded in northern Israel, during which an interceptor was launched toward a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon. The incident has concluded.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents. Over the last few hours, an IAF aircraft struck a Hezbollah terrorist that was operating in the area of Naqoura. In addition, IAF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Hanine, in the central part of southern Lebanon. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

 Global
2
Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

 Global
3
UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience issues at World Water Forum

UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience is...

 Global
4
China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Rural Road Infrastructure: Building Resilient Road Systems in Nigeria

Central Asia Embraces Circular Economy: A Path to Sustainable Growth

From Robots to Problem-Solving: Effective Teacher Training for Computational Thinking

Telemedicine and Beyond: Transforming Public Healthcare in Peru with Digital Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024