Dozens of aerial objects launched from Lebanon land in northern Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 3 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that on Monday afternoon approximately 30 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanese territory toward the northern Golan Heights. The projectiles fell in open areas. As for the sirens that sounded earlier Monday regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration, the IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted an explosive UAV/Drone that crossed from Lebanon near the area of Keren Naftali in Galilee. In addition, an explosive UAV that was identified crossing from Lebanon fell in the area.

Simultaneously, an explosive UAV that crossed from Lebanon fell in the area of Metula, a town located on Israel's northernmost border with Lebanon, at the top of the "Finger of the Galilee." Later on, another siren sounded in northern Israel, during which an interceptor was launched toward a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon. The incident has concluded.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents. Over the last few hours, an IAF aircraft struck a Hezbollah terrorist that was operating in the area of Naqoura. In addition, IAF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Hanine, in the central part of southern Lebanon. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)