Imran Khan Party chairman Bilawal convenes provincial parliamentary party meeting to strategize for Sindh Assembly

In order to strategize for the Sindh Assembly, Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called for a meeting of the provincial parliamentary party for Wednesday at the Chief Minister's House, according to ARY News. The meeting has been called to primarily discuss internal party affairs.

In the meeting, according to ARY News, Bilawal Bhutto is expected to discuss 'critical matters' that are guiding the party's legislative agenda. On Monday, the PPP leadership expressed serious reservations about the government of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in Punjab.

Ali Haider Gilani, a leader of the PPP, emphasized that the people of South Punjab should not be treated as subjects. He criticized the current government for dismantling the South Punjab Secretariat, which had been established by the previous administration. He noted that all the secretaries of the South Punjab Secretariat have been removed by the present government, according to ARY News.

PPP leader Ali Haider Gilani asserted that Punjab province should not be "run like a viceroy," and declared that this approach is unacceptable. Gilani further criticized the current leadership in Lahore, accusing them of being 'unwilling' to acknowledge the people of South Punjab. (ANI)

