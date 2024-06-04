Left Menu

Imran Khan Party chairman Bilawal convenes provincial parliamentary party meeting to strategize for Sindh Assembly

In order to strategize for the Sindh Assembly, Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called for a meeting of the provincial parliamentary party for Wednesday at the Chief Minister's House, according to ARY News.

ANI | Updated: 04-06-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 09:54 IST
Imran Khan Party chairman Bilawal convenes provincial parliamentary party meeting to strategize for Sindh Assembly
Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In order to strategize for the Sindh Assembly, Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called for a meeting of the provincial parliamentary party for Wednesday at the Chief Minister's House, according to ARY News. The meeting has been called to primarily discuss internal party affairs.

In the meeting, according to ARY News, Bilawal Bhutto is expected to discuss 'critical matters' that are guiding the party's legislative agenda. On Monday, the PPP leadership expressed serious reservations about the government of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in Punjab.

Ali Haider Gilani, a leader of the PPP, emphasized that the people of South Punjab should not be treated as subjects. He criticized the current government for dismantling the South Punjab Secretariat, which had been established by the previous administration. He noted that all the secretaries of the South Punjab Secretariat have been removed by the present government, according to ARY News.

PPP leader Ali Haider Gilani asserted that Punjab province should not be "run like a viceroy," and declared that this approach is unacceptable. Gilani further criticized the current leadership in Lahore, accusing them of being 'unwilling' to acknowledge the people of South Punjab. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

 Global
2
Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

 Global
3
UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience issues at World Water Forum

UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience is...

 Global
4
China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Rural Road Infrastructure: Building Resilient Road Systems in Nigeria

Central Asia Embraces Circular Economy: A Path to Sustainable Growth

From Robots to Problem-Solving: Effective Teacher Training for Computational Thinking

Telemedicine and Beyond: Transforming Public Healthcare in Peru with Digital Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024