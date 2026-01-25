Family Drama Unfolds: Tej Pratap's Strong Opinions on RJD's Future

Tej Pratap Yadav, the estranged elder son of RJD president Lalu Prasad, criticized the decision to make his younger brother, Tejashwi Yadav, the party's national working president. Describing Tejashwi as a 'puppet' controlled by sycophants, Tej Pratap aligned with the opinions of his sister, Rohini Acharya.

Tej Pratap, who now leads his own political outfit, expressed concerns about the future of RJD and its current leadership. He also criticized the Congress party for its delayed realization to end the alliance with RJD after electoral defeats. He took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi for his leisurely activities instead of focusing on effective leadership.

The former Bihar minister did not hold back when responding to Shakeel Ahmed's statement labeling Gandhi as a coward. Tej Pratap questioned Gandhi's reluctance to visit the Ram temple at Ayodhya, suggesting that it reflects on his leadership qualities.

(With inputs from agencies.)