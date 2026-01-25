Tragedy in Muzaffarpur: Swift Justice Ensues

A horrific incident unfolded in Muzaffarpur district, Bihar, where a five-year-old girl was reportedly raped by a neighboring man. The crime occurred near an abandoned brick kiln in the Mushahari area.

The police, led by SDPO (East) Manoj Kumar Singh, acted promptly to detain the alleged perpetrator. A Forensic Science Laboratory team was dispatched to gather crucial evidence from the site.

The young victim, initially treated at a local clinic, was later moved to SKMCH due to her critical condition. Villagers, acting in response to the child's account, captured the accused and handed him over to the authorities.

