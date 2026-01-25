Left Menu

Tragedy in Muzaffarpur: Swift Justice Ensues

A five-year-old girl in Muzaffarpur district, Bihar, was allegedly raped by a neighbor. The incident occurred near an abandoned brick kiln. Police swiftly detained the accused, and the victim, in critical condition, was transferred to a hospital. Villagers apprehended the suspect following the child's testimony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 25-01-2026 18:54 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 18:54 IST
A horrific incident unfolded in Muzaffarpur district, Bihar, where a five-year-old girl was reportedly raped by a neighboring man. The crime occurred near an abandoned brick kiln in the Mushahari area.

The police, led by SDPO (East) Manoj Kumar Singh, acted promptly to detain the alleged perpetrator. A Forensic Science Laboratory team was dispatched to gather crucial evidence from the site.

The young victim, initially treated at a local clinic, was later moved to SKMCH due to her critical condition. Villagers, acting in response to the child's account, captured the accused and handed him over to the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

