Celebrating Legacy: Padma Awards 2026 Honours Achuthanandan and Dharmendra

The 2026 Padma Awards have been announced, recognizing 131 individuals for their contributions across various fields. Key recipients include former Kerala CM V S Achuthanandan and actor Dharmendra, awarded posthumously with Padma Vibhushan, alongside other notable figures in public affairs, art, sports, and journalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 18:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The 2026 Padma Awards list has been unveiled, celebrating 131 distinguished individuals across various fields. Former Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan and renowned actor Dharmendra were honored with the posthumous Padma Vibhushan, alongside esteemed personalities such as KT Thomas and N Rajam, underscoring their significant national contributions.

The list, released on the eve of Republic Day, includes five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri awards. It represents a diverse group with 90 women honorees and six from foreign or NRI backgrounds, showcasing India's inclusive ethos.

Among the acclaimed awardees are athletes like tennis legend Vijay Amritraj and cricketer Rohit Sharma, reflecting the awards' extensive reach into sports. The acknowledgments span across arts, governance, and journalism, confirming the multi-sectoral appreciation bestowed by the Padma Awards.

