Left Menu

Daring Escape: Excise Constable Injured in Drug Bust Drama

A female excise constable was seriously injured when a car driven by suspected drug traffickers ran her over in Nizamabad, Telangana. The vehicle, carrying 2.5 kg of ganja, was stopped by excise personnel. The incident led to the arrest of two suspects while three others escaped.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-01-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 18:51 IST
Daring Escape: Excise Constable Injured in Drug Bust Drama
  • Country:
  • India

A female excise constable was critically injured after being run over by a car allegedly driven by drug traffickers in Nizamabad, Telangana, police reported on Sunday. The incident occurred during an interception operation by excise officials, who were acting on a tip-off regarding ganja transportation.

The vehicle ran over the constable near Madhav Nagar on January 23, causing severe injuries that led to her needing surgery, including the removal of a kidney. The suspects' car, attempting to flee, collided with an electric pole before it stopped, allowing officials to apprehend two suspects despite three others escaping.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 2.5 kg of ganja. An attempt-to-murder case has been registered, and police continue to investigate the case. The situation underscores the ongoing challenges faced by law enforcement in combating drug-related crimes.

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026