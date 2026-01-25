Daring Escape: Excise Constable Injured in Drug Bust Drama

A female excise constable was critically injured after being run over by a car allegedly driven by drug traffickers in Nizamabad, Telangana, police reported on Sunday. The incident occurred during an interception operation by excise officials, who were acting on a tip-off regarding ganja transportation.

The vehicle ran over the constable near Madhav Nagar on January 23, causing severe injuries that led to her needing surgery, including the removal of a kidney. The suspects' car, attempting to flee, collided with an electric pole before it stopped, allowing officials to apprehend two suspects despite three others escaping.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 2.5 kg of ganja. An attempt-to-murder case has been registered, and police continue to investigate the case. The situation underscores the ongoing challenges faced by law enforcement in combating drug-related crimes.