US President Biden congratulates PM Modi, NDA on win in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

US President Joe Biden on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on their victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He noted that the friendship between India and the US is only growing as the two nations unlock a shared future of unlimited potential. In a post on X, Biden stated, "Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance on their victory, and the nearly 650 million voters in this historic election. The friendship between our nations is only growing as we unlock a shared future of unlimited potential."

The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), PM Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 240 seats while the Congress registered victory in 99 seats. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured a third term. However, the BJP will need the support of other parties in the coalition, primarily JD (U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.

Wishes are pouring in from across the globe after Prime Minister Narendra Modi secured a third consecutive win in the Lok Sabha polls. The leaders from neighbourhood nations like Maldives, Nepal and others, including Israel, Russia, France, Ukraine, Italy, and Jamaica, have also extended wishes to PM Modi. Extending his congratulations to Prime Minister Modi, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said, "I extend my warmest felicitations to the @BJP4India led NDA on its victory, demonstrating the confidence of the Indian people in the progress and prosperity under the leadership of PM @narendramodi."

"As the closest neighbour Sri Lanka looks forward to further strengthening the partnership with India," Wickremesinghe said in a post on social media platform X. The leader of the opposition of Sri Lanka, Sajith Premadasa too, wished the Prime Minister on the "historic win." "Congratulations to PM @narendramodi ji and NDA on a historic win. We look forward to being inspired by a new chapter of big decisions for India and another chapter of India's "Neighborhood First Policy," Premadasa wrote on X.

The wishes from Sri Lanka did not cease here. The former Prime Minister of the island nation, Mahinda Rajapaksa also extended his wishes on PM Modi's election win. "My heartiest congratulations to my friend @narendramodi ji on securing a third term following BJP's victory in India. The people have spoken, acknowledging his vision & dedication to serving India. I look forward to furthering our ties with the new government," Rajapaksa wrote on X.

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his third consecutive victory in the Lok Sabha elections and said he looks forward to expanding the "fast-growing" ties between the two nations.He further stressed expanding India-Taiwan collaboration on trade, technology and other sectors to contribute to peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. "My sincere congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi on his election victory. We look forward to enhancing the fast-growing Taiwan-India partnership, expanding our collaboration on trade, technology & other sectors to contribute to peace & prosperity in the Indo-Pacific," President Lai posted on X.

Moreover, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also congratulated Narendra Modi who is set for a third consecutive term as Prime Minister of India with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance emerged victorious in the parliamentary elections. In a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "I welcome the successful holding of the world's largest democratic elections in India. Congratulations to Prime Minister @NarendraModi, the BJP, and BJP-led NDA on the third consecutive victory in India's parliamentary elections."

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim congratulated PM Modi for winning the third consecutive term. Ibrahim stated that he looked forward to working with him as they forge a new era of ties between India and Malaysia. He also shared his old picture with PM Modi, where the two leaders shared a laugh while shaking hands.

"I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for winning a historic third consecutive term. The exercise of democracy in India is indeed a marvel. More than 642 million people have exercised their right to vote since April 19. Prime Minister Modi has overseen a historic reconfiguration of the Indian economy, one that promises a better life for India's citizenry as well as the region at large. I look forward to working closely with him as we forge a new era of relations between Malaysia and India," Anwar Ibrahim posted on X. (ANI)

