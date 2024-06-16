Left Menu

UAE Team Emirates' Yates, Almeida take victory again in Suisse

Adam Yates and Joao Almeida of UAE Team Emirates once again showed their strength at the Tour de Suisse with the climbing pair finishing one-two at the race's final mountain stage at Villars-sur-Ollon.

16-06-2024
Dubai [UAE], June 16 (ANI/WAM): Adam Yates and Joao Almeida of UAE Team Emirates once again showed their strength at the Tour de Suisse with the climbing pair finishing one-two at the race's final mountain stage at Villars-sur-Ollon. The 118km stage packed 2978 metres of climbing to which UAE Team Emirates took full advantage with Del Toro and Christen setting a good pace in defence of the yellow jersey.

As the race came together with -4km to go, it was Joao Almeida who hit out first with Yates countering the group to form what has become a familiar sight at the front of the race this week. The pair crossed the line together, celebrating hand in hand to toast another emphatic victory as the race concludes tomorrow.

Yates said, "You see, then, he's such a nice guy. When we got away at the end there, we said what we should do. I asked him if I could have the stage, and he said yes, straight away. It just showed the character he is. He's such a nice guy and he's in such great condition that he could easily win himself. To have that is a great quality, not just as a bike rider but as a person, so chapeau to him." (ANI/WAM)

