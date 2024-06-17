Left Menu

Saudi Health Ministry reports 2,764 cases of heat stress on first day of Eid Al Adha, urges pilgrims to avoid peak sun hours

Saudi Health Minister Fahd Al-Jalajel has urged pilgrims to avoid peak sun hours (11 am to 4 pm) when performing their remaining Hajj rituals. He urged them to avoid direct sun exposure and stay away from hot surfaces, stressing that prevention is key.

Saudi Health Ministry reports 2,764 cases of heat stress on first day of Eid Al Adha, urges pilgrims to avoid peak sun hours
Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 17 (ANI/WAM): Saudi Health Minister Fahd Al-Jalajel has urged pilgrims to avoid peak sun hours (11 am to 4 pm) when performing their remaining Hajj rituals. He urged them to avoid direct sun exposure and stay away from hot surfaces, stressing that prevention is key. The ministry's spokesperson reported that 2,764 cases of heat stress were treated on the first day of Eid.

"Pilgrims have undertaken a tremendous journey to perform Hajj," said the spokesperson as quoted by Saudi Pres Agency (SPA). "Our role is to support them fully. We believe in prevention before treatment. We urge pilgrims to follow safety guidelines, such as using umbrellas during rituals and staying hydrated."

The spokesperson further reassured the public that the overall health of pilgrims remains positive. No significant public health challenges or disease outbreaks have been reported.

The ministry also reminded pilgrims of symptoms of heat stress and sunstroke, including nausea, headache, excessive sweating, and severe sneezing. Muscle fatigue from frequent movement and walking long distances is another potential concern.

To prevent this, the ministry advises pilgrims to rest after completing each ritual, avoid carrying heavy items, wear comfortable shoes, and drink water before performing rituals. (ANI/WAM)

