Left Menu

Indian national dies in Italy's Latina

The Embassy said that it is in contact with local authorities and that efforts are being made to contact the family and provide consular assistance.

ANI | Updated: 20-06-2024 08:10 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 08:10 IST
Indian national dies in Italy's Latina
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

An Indian national has died in Italy's Latina, the Indian Embassy in Italy said in a statement. The Embassy said that it is in contact with local authorities and that efforts are being made to contact the family and provide consular assistance. Taking to X, the Indian Embassy in Italy stated, "The Embassy is aware of the very unfortunate demise of an Indian national in Latina, Italy. We are in contact with local authorities. Efforts are underway to contact the family and provide consular assistance."

The Indian worker, identified as Satnam Singh, lost his life after being abandoned on the street following an accident, according to the Flai CGIL trade union. The accident, which resulted in the severing of his arm, happened while he was working at the farm.

According to the Flai CGIL trade union, instead of receiving help from the employer, "Singh was dumped like a bag of rubbish near his home." More details regarding the incident are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

 India
2
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
4
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024