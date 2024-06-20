Indian national dies in Italy's Latina

An Indian national has died in Italy's Latina, the Indian Embassy in Italy said in a statement. The Embassy said that it is in contact with local authorities and that efforts are being made to contact the family and provide consular assistance. Taking to X, the Indian Embassy in Italy stated, "The Embassy is aware of the very unfortunate demise of an Indian national in Latina, Italy. We are in contact with local authorities. Efforts are underway to contact the family and provide consular assistance."

The Indian worker, identified as Satnam Singh, lost his life after being abandoned on the street following an accident, according to the Flai CGIL trade union. The accident, which resulted in the severing of his arm, happened while he was working at the farm.

According to the Flai CGIL trade union, instead of receiving help from the employer, "Singh was dumped like a bag of rubbish near his home." More details regarding the incident are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)