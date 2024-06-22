PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina outline shared vision for future driven by connectivity, commerce, collaboration

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina held delegation-level talks during the latter's state visit to India, the two leaders did not forget to outline a shared vision for the future driven by connectivity, commerce, and collaboration. In order to steer India-Bangladesh ties to a new era of future-oriented partnership, for which both the nations recognise each other as indispensable partners in realizing respective national development visions of "Viksit Bharat 2047" and "Smart Bangladesh Vision 2041," PM Modi and Sheikh Hasina reaffirmed their shared conviction that progress and prosperity are interlinked.

"As a close and valued neighbour with rapidly growing capabilities, Bangladesh is at the converging point of India's "Neighbourhood First" policy, "Act East" policy, SAGAR doctrine and the Indo-Pacific vision, and an indispensable partner in the development of India's northeastern region. On the other hand, Bangladesh values its relationship with India as the closest and friendly neighbour. Bangladesh considers India as an important partner in the pursuit of its Neighborhood Foreign Policy for ensuring shared peace and prosperity," the joint statement released by both leaders following the signing of the MoUs read. Underlining the pivotal role played by emerging technologies, PM Modi and Sheikh Hasina emphasized "forging a new paradigm for future-oriented partnership through a 'Shared Vision for India-Bangladesh Digital Partnership' and 'Shared Vision for India-Bangladesh Green Partnership for a Sustainable Future' in line with respective broader Vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' and 'Smart Bangladesh Vision 2041'."

Both the leaders reiterated on strengthening the defence cooperation between India and Bangladesh. "Appreciating the significant role of the two countries in ensuring peace, stability and harmony in the region, we will strengthen our defence cooperation with a long-term perspective. In line with the plans for the modernization of the Bangladesh Armed Forces, we will explore defence industrial cooperation for the modernization of the Armed Forces of Bangladesh, to strengthen their capability for defence," the Joint Statement read.

"We will continue to work closely with Bangladesh for our multifaceted military engagements of exercises, training and capability development," it added. Recognizing the shared cultural and historical heritage and vibrant people-to-people ties, the two leaders affirmed to nurture the existing linkages by promoting exchanges of Muktijoddhas, scholars, academics, artistes, tourists, students and youth.

"We will further raise the level of our support to the valiant Muktijoddhas and their families, with new programmes for medical and educational support," they said, according to the joint statement. The India-Bangladesh partnership will respond to the expectations and aspirations of the youth of both countries for a better future.

"Based on availability and to the best of its abilities, India will also support Bangladesh with supply of essential commodities. We recognize the imperative of accelerating our partnership in sectors which promote youth development through education, skilling, entrepreneurship, technology, sports and creative and cultural industries. The India-Bangladesh partnership will respond to the expectations and aspirations of our youth for a better future," the Joint Statement read. The statement further underlined that India-Bangladesh ties will become major anchor for regional, and sub-regional integration under BIMSTEC, SAARC, and IORA architectures.

It stated, "Recognizing the contribution of our partnership to peace, security and stability in the region, we reiterate our commitment to a free, open, inclusive, secure, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region. Based on our converging visions for the Indo-Pacific region and recognizing the vulnerability of the region to adverse impacts of climate change, we will co-lead the 'Disaster Risk Reduction and Management' pillar of the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI), and cooperate to mitigate disaster risks, build disaster resilient infrastructure, and contribute to the sustenance of our shared maritime region." "With our wide-ranging bilateral cooperation, we also envision the India-Bangladesh relationship to become a major anchor for regional and sub-regional integration under the BIMSTEC, SAARC and IORA architectures. We will work together on global platforms to promote our common interests, especially the interests of Global South," the statement added.

Notably, the two Prime Ministers addressed the media after meeting at Hyderabad House earlier today. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina is on a two-day state visit in India.

PM Modi emphasised the two leaders have met several times in last one year, adding that this visit is special because PM Sheikh Hasina is India's first state guest during the third tenure of the NDA government. India will start an e-medical visa facility for Bangladesh nationals coming to India for medical treatment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday after the meeting between the two delegations here in the national capital.

India will also open a new consulate in Rangpur, Bangladesh to facilitate services for people in the north-west region of the country.

"In the last one year, we have met 10 times, but today's meeting is special because PM Hasina is the first state guest of our third government. Bangladesh is crucial for our Neighbourhood First policy, Act East Policy, Vision SAGAR, and Indo-Pacific vision. We have completed several developmental programmes together in the last year," PM Modi said in a press statement. "India will start e-medical visas for Bangladesh nationals coming to India for medical treatment. India has decided to open a new Assistant High Commission in Rangpur to benefit the people in the northwest part of Bangladesh," he further said.

PM Modi further said that the two nations have developed a futuristic vision for our cooperation in new sectors, adding that the agreements on green partnership, digital partnership, blue economy, and space will benefit the youths of both countries. (ANI)

