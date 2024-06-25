Pakistan: BNM calls for global intervention against Azm-e-Istehkam operation in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The Baloch National Movement (BNM) has raised alarms over Pakistan's recent "Azm-e-Istehkam Operation," warning that it will escalate violence, including forced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The BNM urged unity among oppressed nations and called for intervention from neighbouring and global powers to prevent the anticipated bloodshed.

According to a press statement issued by BNM spokesperson Qazi Dad Mohammad Rehan, Pakistan is a failing state where the military continues experiments to maintain control. These actions, he said, are failed attempts to prolong military exploitation and occupation, which will inevitably result in more deaths, human rights abuses, and severe crimes such as enforced disappearances. Notably, Pakistan's top civilian and military leadership has decided to launch a new multi-faceted nationwide counterterrorism campaign amid the country's deteriorating security situation and to allay the fears of China. Recent attacks on Chinese had angered the Chinese who had been given repeated assurances by the Pakistanis of foolproof security.

The spokesperson highlighted that since the occupation of Balochistan, the Pakistan army has relentlessly fought the Baloch nation, utilising all state resources and power. He recalled the nuclear explosions conducted at Chagai in Balochistan on May 28, 1998, which caused widespread radiation effects. "Continuous military raids have displaced residents of numerous villages along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route. Thousands of people from Dera Bugti, Kohlu, and Kahan are living as refugees both within and outside Balochistan. Even drones are being used against the Baloch, who are not safe from Pakistan's aggression, even beyond international borders. The Azm-e-Istehkam operation, he warned, will only lead to further destruction and displacement of the Baloch nation", the press statement said.

Since 2007, this is the twelfth major anti-Islamist terrorist military operation, there have been many minor ones as well. Most of the earlier operations were of a tactical nature, focusing on a particular area that had become particularly troublesome. For instance, the Operation Rah-e-Rast and Rah-e-Haq were in Swat region, Sherdil was in Bajaur and Rah-e-Nijaat was in South Waziristan agency. The two big operations on a much broader front were the Zarb-e-Azb, which started in North Waziristan and then was extended to other regions, followed by Radd-ul-Fassad which was more an intelligence based operation to strike at terrorist networks which had spread throughout Pakistan.

The spokesperson accused the Pakistani state of attempting to seize Balochistan's coast and resources by altering its demographic composition. He pointed out that state aggression against the Baloch nation intensifies whenever the Pakistan People's Party comes to power. Still, Asif Zardari was the first to issue a statement supporting military aggression in Balochistan.

Despite the tragic ends of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto, the Bhutto party continues to support military actions, which is shameful for a political party. Emphasising unity and solidarity among oppressed nations and nationalist political parties, the BNM spokesperson urged Baloch and Pashtun nationalist and patriotic forces to set aside minor differences and unite against their common enemy.

He stressed the need for a broad political coalition, agreeing on national interests and fostering harmony among political cadres in formulating and promoting a national narrative. He called for creating an environment conducive to unity without imposing conditions on one another. The spokesperson expressed concerns that under the new policy, Pakistan would tighten its grip on Baloch refugees in neighbouring countries. Pakistan might shift its problems and failures onto neighbouring countries to exert pressure, as its military power has failed against Baloch resistance, and China, the main investor in CPEC, is disappointed with Pakistan's security measures.

The spokesperson warned that this could be an attempt to appease China, which would have far-reaching negative consequences for the region. Concluding his remarks, the BNM spokesperson called on neighbouring countries to take a clear stand against Pakistan's actions, rather than remain silent spectators.

He urged these countries to engage in diplomacy to hold Pakistan accountable at the global level, thereby preventing the Pakistan army from committing further crimes against humanity. The peace of Balochistan and Pakhtunkhwa, he said, is essential for regional stability and prosperity, achievable only when oppressed nations regain ownership of their lands.

Pakistan is suffering from its failed policies and seeks foreign aid by burdening its neighbours to sustain the crumbling state for a few more days, enabling its military elite and facilitating politicians to continue their exploitation. (ANI)

