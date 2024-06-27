Left Menu

"Honour to represent Israel in this incredible country": Israel envoy Naor Gilon as he is set to leave India

Gilon stressed that the bond between Israel and India is "unique" and built on shared values and mutual respect. He expressed gratitude for the warm relations and cooperation experienced during his tenure.

ANI | Updated: 27-06-2024 12:39 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 12:39 IST
"Honour to represent Israel in this incredible country": Israel envoy Naor Gilon as he is set to leave India
Israel's outgoing Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Israel's Embassy in India on Wednesday hosted a farewell dinner to honour the departing diplomats, including Ambassador Naor Gilon, Deputy Chief of Mission Ohad Nakash Kaynar, and Political Counselor Hagar Spiro-Tal. Speaking on the occasion, Naor Gilon called it an "honour" to represent Israel in India. He stressed that the bond between Israel and India is "unique" and built on shared values and mutual respect. He expressed gratitude for the warm relations and cooperation experienced during his tenure.

Gilon said, "It has been an honour to represent Israel in this incredible country. The bond between Israel and India is unique, built on shared values and mutual respect. I am filled with gratitude for the warmth and friendship extended to us by the people of India." "Together, we have achieved remarkable milestones and forged an unbreakable bond. I will always cherish the friendships, the warmth, and the profound respect for India's heritage and its people. A part of our hearts will remain forever in India," he added.

Deputy Chief of Mission Ohad Nakash Kaynar and Political Counselor Spiro-Tal also spoke about achievements in diplomatic, economic, and cultural exchanges between India and Israel, according to the Israel Embassy in India statement. The diplomats are scheduled to depart from India in August after completion of their respective tenures. According to the statement, the farewell dinner for Israeli diplomats was attended by embassy friends, including prominent diplomatic community members, Indian government officials, business leaders, and cultural icons.

In a statement, Israel's Embassy in India stated, "The Embassy of Israel in India remains committed to enhancing the people-to-people and bilateral relations while exploring new avenues of cooperation in technology, agriculture, education, and more. The departing diplomats leave behind a legacy of strengthened ties and a roadmap for continued collaboration." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024