President Herzog praises President Biden at US Independence Day event

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 4 (ANI/TPS): President Isaac Herzog Wednesday evening spoke about Israel's "unique alliance with the US and also praised President Joe Biden for his help after the October 7 massacre, while addressing the annual American Independence Day Reception held for the first time at the Ambassador's Residence in Jerusalem. "Our unique alliance is based not only on the values we share, but on our willingness to defend those values. Since October 7th, Israel has been at the forefront of a global battle against terror and extremism," said the President. "Against those acting on behalf of the oppressive Ayatollah [Iranian] regime. And against those who seek to impose their dark vision of a future based on radical hate and oppression. Again and again, the United States has shown, in word and in deed, and in utterly bipartisan fashion, that it is Israel's greatest ally. And that we stand together in the long and difficult fight to defend our values, our lives, and our very way of life.

"Like in any family, we do not always agree on everything," he added. "And that is okay. Disagreements do not draw into question the broad basis of friendship and alliance that keeps us connected to our shared story and advances the vital interests of both of our nations. In the name of the state and people of Israel, I express my deepest gratitude to President Biden, to the American government, to Congress, and to the American people for the support and solidarity which has always been an anchor of our safety, and which has been evident in countless ways since October 7th." Herzog praised President Biden saying "From the very first moments, President Biden's stance has been unequivocal. He stepped forward and showed with one powerful word, that in the face of the darkest expressions of human cruelty, the United States of America was there. He stated with crystal clear clarity: Israel would not stand alone against its enemies. And he profoundly comforted a grieving nation."

"When Iran rained over 300 missiles and drones directly onto Israel's civilian population, it was the American military that joined hands with the IDF, leading an international coalition that foiled the pernicious attack with spectacular success. Reminding the world about the power of coming together to defend principles people." (ANI/TPS)

