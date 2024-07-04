Left Menu

President Herzog praises President Biden at US Independence Day event

President Isaac Herzog Wednesday evening spoke about Israel's "unique alliance with the US and also praised President Biden for his help after the October 7 massacre, while addressing the annual American Independence Day Reception held for the first time at the Ambassador's Residence in Jerusalem.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2024 09:52 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 09:52 IST
President Herzog praises President Biden at US Independence Day event
Israel President Isaac Herzog (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 4 (ANI/TPS): President Isaac Herzog Wednesday evening spoke about Israel's "unique alliance with the US and also praised President Joe Biden for his help after the October 7 massacre, while addressing the annual American Independence Day Reception held for the first time at the Ambassador's Residence in Jerusalem. "Our unique alliance is based not only on the values we share, but on our willingness to defend those values. Since October 7th, Israel has been at the forefront of a global battle against terror and extremism," said the President. "Against those acting on behalf of the oppressive Ayatollah [Iranian] regime. And against those who seek to impose their dark vision of a future based on radical hate and oppression. Again and again, the United States has shown, in word and in deed, and in utterly bipartisan fashion, that it is Israel's greatest ally. And that we stand together in the long and difficult fight to defend our values, our lives, and our very way of life.

"Like in any family, we do not always agree on everything," he added. "And that is okay. Disagreements do not draw into question the broad basis of friendship and alliance that keeps us connected to our shared story and advances the vital interests of both of our nations. In the name of the state and people of Israel, I express my deepest gratitude to President Biden, to the American government, to Congress, and to the American people for the support and solidarity which has always been an anchor of our safety, and which has been evident in countless ways since October 7th." Herzog praised President Biden saying "From the very first moments, President Biden's stance has been unequivocal. He stepped forward and showed with one powerful word, that in the face of the darkest expressions of human cruelty, the United States of America was there. He stated with crystal clear clarity: Israel would not stand alone against its enemies. And he profoundly comforted a grieving nation."

"When Iran rained over 300 missiles and drones directly onto Israel's civilian population, it was the American military that joined hands with the IDF, leading an international coalition that foiled the pernicious attack with spectacular success. Reminding the world about the power of coming together to defend principles people." (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024