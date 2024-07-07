Axelrod Urges Biden to Withdraw from 2024 Race Amid Rising Concerns

David Axelrod, a senior adviser to former President Obama, has urged President Joe Biden to step aside from the 2024 presidential race. Axelrod cited concerns over Biden's age and performance in a CNN op-ed, suggesting that Biden's duty to the nation necessitates his withdrawal to prevent overshadowing his legacy. The call reflects growing pressure within the White House following Biden's underwhelming performance in a recent CNN presidential debate.

Axelrod's remarks have intensified scrutiny surrounding Biden's campaign, particularly after a lackluster interview with ABC News. Axelrod labeled Biden's demeanor in the interview as 'defiant delusion,' pointing to a disconnect between Biden's self-assessment and public perception, CNN reported. Concerns over Biden's viability as a candidate have escalated, exacerbated by his perceived poor showing in Atlanta. Nevertheless, Biden has sought to divert attention by contrasting his policies with those of former President Donald Trump.

Biden took aim at Trump's alleged connection to 'Project 2025,' a controversial platform aimed at restructuring the federal government along conservative lines. Biden's campaign depicted Project 2025 as a threat to democratic principles, including reproductive rights and governmental checks and balances. Trump has distanced himself from Project 2025, claiming ignorance of its details and stressing that it does not reflect his official policy, according to CNN.

Against the backdrop of these political dynamics, Biden met with his campaign co-chairs to discuss his re-election strategy. Delaware Sen. Chris Coons, a campaign co-chair, described the meeting as open and geared towards receiving candid feedback. Coons emphasized Biden's resolve to address doubts about his candidacy, especially among Democrats who question his viability as the party's nominee. Following a successful rally in Wisconsin and an interview with ABC News, Biden's aides are hopeful that direct voter engagement through town halls and press conferences will enhance his public image. Coons reported positive reactions from allies to Biden's recent appearances, suggesting a strategic shift towards more unscripted interactions.

Looking forward, President Biden is set to hold his first formal press conference since the debate, coinciding with the conclusion of the NATO summit. This event is expected to offer a platform for Biden to tackle pressing issues and reaffirm his leadership in the face of continuing political challenges, as reported by CNN.

