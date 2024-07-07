Left Menu

UAE and Kenya Discuss Enhanced Cooperation in Key Developmental Areas

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of UAE and Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto discussed strengthening bilateral ties with a focus on economy, trade, investment, and other key areas. The conversation highlighted mutual goals for sustainable prosperity and stability in their respective regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 08:50 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 08:50 IST
UAE President receives phone call from Kenyan President (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

ABU DHABI [UAE], July 7 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto to discuss strengthening bilateral relations, focusing on economic, trade, and investment opportunities. Special attention was paid to renewable energy, technology, and infrastructure, essential for both nations' sustainable growth.

During the call, both leaders exchanged views on several mutual issues of interest. Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the UAE's dedication to building stronger ties with African nations and emphasized the UAE's commitment to regional development, stability, and peace for the benefit of all.

President Ruto expressed gratitude for the UAE's supportive initiatives for Kenya and assured of Nairobi's dedication to fostering closer ties and expanded cooperation in areas beneficial to both countries' progress and sustainable development.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

