PTI Rejects Omar Ayub's Resignation Amid Internal Rifts

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has declined to accept the resignation of its Secretary-General, Omar Ayub Khan. According to a party statement reported by The News International, Ayub will remain in his position following instructions from PTI founder Imran Khan.

Omar Ayub had stepped down in June to focus on his role as Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly of Pakistan. However, PTI's core committee and parliamentary party unanimously opposed this move and urged him to reconsider. They believe that Ayub's political experience and leadership are vital for the party.

Imran Khan also praised Ayub's dedication and service to the party. Ayub had submitted his resignation on June 22, 2024, addressing it to Imran Khan and PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan. He mentioned forthcoming changes in PTI's organizational structure as per Imran Khan's instructions.

This development occurs amidst reports of significant internal rifts within PTI. Sources reveal that 27 Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) lawmakers, backed by PTI, considered resigning from the National Assembly in protest against the party's leadership. Twenty-one of these lawmakers were reportedly thinking of forming a forward bloc due to PTI's inability to secure Imran Khan's release from prison.

Imran Khan has acknowledged the internal rifts but denied the existence of any forward bloc within PTI, stressing that there were no substantial differences within the party.

