Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Birthday Party in Kentucky: Four Dead, Three Injured in Mass Shooting

A mass shooting at a birthday party in Florence, Kentucky leaves four dead and three injured. The suspect, Chase Garvey, known but not invited to the party, was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The incident is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 11:09 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 11:09 IST
Tragedy Strikes Birthday Party in Kentucky: Four Dead, Three Injured in Mass Shooting
Representative Image (Image Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Four individuals lost their lives and three others were injured in a tragic mass shooting at a birthday party in Florence, Kentucky, according to police reports. The shooting occurred inside a residence around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities identified the deceased as Hayden Rybicki, 20, Delaney Eary, 19, Melissa Parrett, 44, and Shane Miller, 20. Parrett, the homeowner, was hosting her son's 21st birthday celebration when the incident unfolded. Chase Garvey, 21, identified as the shooter, was reportedly not invited but known to the attendees.

Garvey fled the scene and was later found dead in a crashed vehicle, having sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police Chief Jeff Mallery emphasized that Garvey acted alone and the shooting's motive remains unclear. This marks the first mass shooting in Florence, Kentucky, adding to the 277 mass shootings in the U.S. reported this year.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024