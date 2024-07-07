Tragedy Strikes Birthday Party in Kentucky: Four Dead, Three Injured in Mass Shooting

Four individuals lost their lives and three others were injured in a tragic mass shooting at a birthday party in Florence, Kentucky, according to police reports. The shooting occurred inside a residence around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities identified the deceased as Hayden Rybicki, 20, Delaney Eary, 19, Melissa Parrett, 44, and Shane Miller, 20. Parrett, the homeowner, was hosting her son's 21st birthday celebration when the incident unfolded. Chase Garvey, 21, identified as the shooter, was reportedly not invited but known to the attendees.

Garvey fled the scene and was later found dead in a crashed vehicle, having sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police Chief Jeff Mallery emphasized that Garvey acted alone and the shooting's motive remains unclear. This marks the first mass shooting in Florence, Kentucky, adding to the 277 mass shootings in the U.S. reported this year.

