Global Faith Leaders Converge in Hiroshima for AI Ethics Forum

The Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace is set to participate in a landmark multi-faith event titled 'AI Ethics for Peace: World Religions commit to the Rome Call' in Hiroshima, Japan, on July 9-10. The event is organized in partnership with the Pontifical Academy for Life and Religions for Peace Japan.

The conference will kick off on July 9 at the International Conference Center Hiroshima (DAHLIA). Notable speakers include Shaikh Al Mahfoudh bin Bayyah, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, Reverend Yoshiharu Tomatsu, Secretary-General of Religions for Peace Japan, Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, President of the Pontifical Academy for Life, and Father Paolo Bennati, Professor of Moral Theology and Ethics of Technology at the Pontifical Gregorian University. They will unveil the Hiroshima Protocol on Generative Artificial Intelligence, which will be integrated into the Rome Call for AI Ethics.

This joint meeting aims to elevate AI ethics and necessitates the participation of all religious traditions. Day one will feature three sessions: 'The Scientific Perspective: Risks and Opportunities of AI,' 'The Technological Perspective: Practical Applications of Ethical AI,' and 'AI Governance.' The second day will celebrate the signing of the Rome Call by global religious leaders at the Hiroshima International Conference Center (DAHLIA).

