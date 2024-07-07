UAE Team ADQ Gears Up for Giro d'Italia Women with Strong Lineup

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 7 (ANI/WAM): UAE Team ADQ has revealed its formidable squad for the prestigious Giro d'Italia Women, scheduled from July 7 to July 14. This renowned race encompasses eight grueling stages, initiating in Brescia and culminating in L'Aquila, all while traversing a challenging mixed route.

The roster comprises seven elite riders: Alena Amialiusik, Chiara Consonni, Eleonora Gasparrini, Lizzie Holden, Erica Magnaldi, Silvia Persico, and Dominika Wlodarczyk, who will don her new jersey as the Polish national champion. The team's strategic direction will be overseen by Sports Directors Cherie Pridham, Alejandro Gonzalez-Tablas, and Aida Nuno. Melissa Moncada, Head of UAE Team ADQ, expressed confidence in the team's ability to deliver stellar performances, highlighting the diverse backgrounds and united vision of the cyclists.

Key contenders include Dominika Wlodarczyk, recently crowned Polish Road Champion, marking her first triumph in the UAE Team ADQ jersey. Anastasia Carbonari, another national champion, secured the Latvian national road race title for the third year in a row, showcasing remarkable resilience after a major injury. Additionally, Eleonora Gasparrini clinched the Italian Under-23 Women's Champion title with a strategic performance in a 130 km race between Florence and Scarperia.

Lara Gillespie, recently promoted from the UAE Development Team, made headlines by winning the Antwerp Port Epic Ladies and two stages at the Giro del Mediterraneo in Rosa. Her versatile skill set has earned her a place in the World Tour team. As UAE Team ADQ battles in the Giro, rider Safiya Alsayegh is in Italy supporting teammates and preparing for the Paris Olympics.

