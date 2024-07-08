Left Menu

Karachi DSP Killed in Targeted Attack, Investigation Underway

DSP Ali Raza of Karachi's Counter-Terrorism Department was killed in a targeted attack. Assailants shot Raza near a residential building in Karimabad. Authorities are investigating the meticulously planned assault, with top CTD officials vowing justice for the slain officer.

Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ali Raza, a key figure in Karachi's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), was fatally shot in what authorities have described as a 'targeted attack.' The incident, reported by Geo News, occurred in the Karimabad area on Sunday when unidentified gunmen attacked Raza near a residential building.

Raza, well-known for his close association with the late senior superintendent police (SSP) Chaudhry Aslam, sustained a fatal head injury from the gunfire. Despite being rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Raza succumbed to his injuries. A security guard at the residential building also died in the assault, which police said was carried out with precision by two gunmen. One attacker wore an ajrak, a traditional Sindhi shawl, while the other concealed his face with a helmet. The weapon used was a 9mm pistol equipped with a silencer, indicating a well-orchestrated operation.

Authorities revealed that DSP Raza often visited the area to meet childhood friends, suggesting the assailants had conducted thorough reconnaissance before executing the attack. Investigators recovered 11 spent bullet casings from the crime scene. Counter-Terrorism Department Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Asif Aijaz Shaikh assured reporters that those responsible would be held accountable and confirmed that DSP Raza usually traveled in a bullet-proof vehicle.

In addressing potential threats to CTD officers, DIG Shaikh acknowledged the inherent risks of their work. He confirmed two individuals were involved, firing 11 rounds at DSP Raza, but cautioned against premature speculation on the motive, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive investigation to determine the attackers' intentions.

Following the incident, senior CTD officials, including Raja Umar Khattab, Mazhar Mashwani, and Khurram Waris, visited the crime scene to assess the situation. Law enforcement swiftly cordoned off the area, initiating a detailed inquiry into the targeted killing, as reported by Geo News.

