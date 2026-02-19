Rising Tensions: Iran, the U.S., and the Global Balance
Amid escalated tensions, Russia warns against further aggravation involving the U.S. military presence near Iran. As oil prices surge, negotiations on Tehran's nuclear ambitions remain stalled. The threat of conflict looms with potential U.S. and Israeli strikes, while global calls for restraint intensify.
Russia issued a stark warning over escalating tensions concerning Iran amid a significant U.S. military build-up in the region. The military presence is scheduled to be fully deployed by mid-March, as per a senior U.S. official, raising concerns of an imminent conflict.
Despite ongoing negotiations between Iranian and U.S. officials, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated that while both sides agreed on 'guiding principles,' key issues remain unresolved. Iran proposed a written plan addressing U.S. concerns, despite White House claims of existing discrepancies.
U.S. President Donald Trump has made repeated threats to attack Iran should negotiations fail. As tensions peak, Israel and the U.S. plan further discussions. Meanwhile, satellite evidence shows Iranian efforts to fortify its defenses, signaling mutual preparation amid rising global calls for peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
