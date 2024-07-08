Left Menu

Sheikh Hasina Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina departed for a four-day official visit to China upon invitation from Premier Li Qiang. The visit aims to elevate Bangladesh-China relations to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, focusing on trade, investment, and development cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 14:04 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 14:04 IST
Sheikh Hasina Embarks on Strategic Visit to China
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in India {File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has embarked on a four-day official visit to China, following an invitation from Chinese Premier Li Qiang, local media reported. The visit is expected to strengthen ties between the two nations, elevating their 'strategic partnership' to a 'comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership,' according to the Dhaka Tribune.

In October 2016, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Bangladesh, during which the bilateral relationship was upgraded to 'Strategic Partnership.' Hasina last visited Beijing in July 2019. Today's departure from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:05 AM was aboard a special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, carrying Hasina and her entourage, as reported by The Daily Star.

While in China, Hasina will meet separately with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang. She will also join a summit on trade, business, and investment opportunities. The trip is likely to result in the signing of approximately 20 MoUs and the inauguration of new developmental projects.

During a press briefing, Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud revealed that the country would seek Chinese assistance in investment, trade, financial support, and the repatriation of Rohingyas. Earlier, Hasina visited India on June 21-22, where she signed 10 MoUs, including those related to the Teesta River's management and conservation.

Addressing an event in Dhaka ahead of Hasina's visit, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader described India as Bangladesh's 'political friend' and China as its 'development partner.' He noted China's significant contributions to the country's development.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024