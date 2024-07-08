Sheikh Hasina Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has embarked on a four-day official visit to China, following an invitation from Chinese Premier Li Qiang, local media reported. The visit is expected to strengthen ties between the two nations, elevating their 'strategic partnership' to a 'comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership,' according to the Dhaka Tribune.

In October 2016, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Bangladesh, during which the bilateral relationship was upgraded to 'Strategic Partnership.' Hasina last visited Beijing in July 2019. Today's departure from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:05 AM was aboard a special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, carrying Hasina and her entourage, as reported by The Daily Star.

While in China, Hasina will meet separately with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang. She will also join a summit on trade, business, and investment opportunities. The trip is likely to result in the signing of approximately 20 MoUs and the inauguration of new developmental projects.

During a press briefing, Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud revealed that the country would seek Chinese assistance in investment, trade, financial support, and the repatriation of Rohingyas. Earlier, Hasina visited India on June 21-22, where she signed 10 MoUs, including those related to the Teesta River's management and conservation.

Addressing an event in Dhaka ahead of Hasina's visit, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader described India as Bangladesh's 'political friend' and China as its 'development partner.' He noted China's significant contributions to the country's development.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)