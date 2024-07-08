PM Modi Meets Putin in Moscow for Annual Summit and Special Dinner

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal detailed the agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia, emphasizing a significant gesture by President Vladimir Putin. PM Modi is set to share a private dinner with Putin ahead of official meetings.

Upon arrival in Moscow, PM Modi was received by Denis Manturov, first Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, at Vnukovo-II airport, where he received a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour. Jaiswal noted that PM Modi was greeted by a large gathering of the Indian community at his hotel.

On Tuesday, PM Modi's itinerary includes attending the 22nd Annual Summit, delegation-level discussions, and visits to Rosatom and an exhibition space. He engaged with members of the Indian diaspora and expressed his eagerness to deepen the strategic partnership between India and Russia. Artists in Indian attire also performed at the hotel, celebrating his arrival.

A rare gesture saw Denis Manturov accompany PM Modi to the hotel in the same car. Modi's visit is aimed at enhancing the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' between India and Russia, focusing on futuristic cooperation areas.

In an X post, PM Modi highlighted his vision for stronger ties benefiting both nations and their people. After the Moscow leg, PM Modi will attend more community events before continuing his two-nation tour.

