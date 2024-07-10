Left Menu

US Urges India to Leverage Ties with Russia for Ukraine Peace

The White House urged India to leverage its rapport with Russia to foster a peaceful resolution in Ukraine. PM Modi's meeting with Putin highlighted India's strategic positioning to encourage ending the ongoing conflict.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a briefing in Washington (Photo/White House). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House has reiterated its call for India to leverage its longstanding relationship with Russia to encourage President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre emphasized the importance of all allies, including India, in supporting efforts towards a peaceful resolution.

Jean-Pierre highlighted that India, as a strategic partner, engages in frank dialogue with the US, including discussions about its relationship with Russia. She noted that India's unique positioning could significantly aid in realizing enduring peace in Ukraine. 'It is crucial for all our allies, including India, to support efforts to achieve a just and enduring peace,' she said.

Jean-Pierre underscored that President Putin has the power to end the war he initiated. 'The US believes India's relationship with Russia enables it to encourage Putin to take this crucial step,' she added. 'We believe India's longstanding relationship with Russia positions it well to urge an end to Putin's unprovoked war in Ukraine.'

These remarks followed a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Putin at Putin's Novo-Ogaryovo residence. During their discussions, Modi and Putin explored the future of their nations' relationship and delved into the Ukraine conflict.

PM Modi noted their frequent meetings over the past decade, expressing his aim to deepen the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' between India and Russia. In a post on X, Modi expressed optimism about the furtherance of ties, particularly in futuristic cooperation areas.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

