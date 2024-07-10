IDF Strikes Hezbollah Military Structure After Rocket Attack

In a decisive response, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported on Tuesday evening that its Air Force fighter jets targeted a military structure belonging to the terrorist organization Hezbollah in southern Lebanon's Kfarkela area.

The IDF stated that this airstrike was a direct reaction to the 40 rocket launches that originated from Lebanon and crossed into the central Golan Heights earlier in the day, causing significant concern for Israel's national security.

This escalation of conflict highlights the ongoing tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, following a series of provocations and retaliatory measures in the region.

