Emirates Rulers Send Condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on Sheikh Ali's Passing

Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have dispatched separate condolence messages to the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, expressing their sorrow over the death of Sheikh Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.

The Rulers, including Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah, each sent their heartfelt messages.

In addition, their Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers also sent similar cables of condolence to the Kuwaiti Emir, joining in the collective expressions of sympathy. (ANI/WAM)

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)