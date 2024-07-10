PM Modi's Historic Visit to Austria After Four Decades

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a state visit to Austria, described his trip as historic and special, marking the first visit by an Indian PM in 41 years. Addressing the media, he expressed delight at this opportunity early in his third term. 'This trip of mine is historic and special. After 41 years, an Indian PM has visited Austria,' Modi stated.

The last Indian PM to visit Austria was Indira Gandhi in 1983. PM Modi's visit follows his two-day official trip to Russia, where he met President Vladimir Putin. He highlighted the completion of 75 years of India-Austria relations, noting, 'It is also a happy coincidence that this visit is taking place at a time when 75 years of our mutual relations have been completed.'

Discussing the bilateral relationship, Modi said, 'Democracy and rule of law are the foundation of our relations. Our relationships are strengthened by mutual trust and shared interests.' In his meeting with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, he discussed ways to boost ties, emphasizing, 'We have decided to give these ties a strategic direction.'

Modi announced an outline for the next decade covering economic support, infrastructure, renewable energy, AI, and more. 'We will work towards linking each other's capabilities,' he said. He also stressed connecting youth and ideas via a 'startup bridge' and mentioned agreements on legal migration and skilled workforce movement.

PM Modi held talks with Nehammer at the Federal Chancellery in Vienna. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra were present. PM Modi signed the Guestbook and received a Ceremonial Reception. In a post on X, MEA's Randhir Jaiswal noted, 'PM was warmly received by Chancellor Nehammer at the Federal Chancellery.'

Upon arrival in Vienna, Modi was welcomed by Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and Indian Ambassador to Austria Shambhu Kumaran. Referring to his visit on X, PM Modi wrote, 'Landed in Vienna. This visit to Austria is a special one. Our nations are connected by shared values and a commitment to a better planet.'

