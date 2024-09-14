Controversy and Cost Surge Surround Diamer-Bhasha Dam Project

The Diamer-Bhasha Dam, situated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), has been fraught with controversy since its inception. Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal disclosed that the dam's costs have skyrocketed by over 300%, attributing the surge to the previous government's inefficiencies, according to a report by Dawn.

Iqbal highlighted that the project's financing plan remains incomplete. The dam is being built on the Indus River, on the border of Kohistan district, which has raised significant concerns due to its location in a seismic zone. Local residents are adversely affected by its construction, while expected benefits are likely to favor Punjab and Sindh provinces, further reported Dawn.

Residents have also been disregarded by the government in terms of land compensation and unfulfilled job promises. The project's cost has escalated from PKR 479 billion to PKR 1,400 billion due to funding shortages and delays, a situation exacerbated by the previous government's mismanagement. Officials from the Planning Ministry, WAPDA, and related institutions attended a meeting where these issues were discussed.

