PTI Allegations of Kidnapping Amid Controversial Constitutional Amendments

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party leader, Zartaj Gul, has alleged that family members of party member Saadullah Baloch were kidnapped, reported ARY News. Gul purposefully claimed that this was done to compel the parliamentarian into agreeing with an unconstitutional amendment.

Aurangzeb Khan Khichi has reportedly been missing for three days, according to Gul, who alleged the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had resorted to such tactics to push through the unconstitutional legislation. She vowed to resist the amendment.

PTI Chairperson Barrister Gohar Ali Khan dismissed the bill, asserting no party member would vote under pressure, warning that any deviation would be in violation of court decisions and party rules. Sunni Ittehad Council's Hamid Raza stated they had identified five members being pressured.

The contentious "Constitutional Package," which among other revisions, aims to set the tenure of the Chief Justice of Pakistan to three years, has generated significant debate, as reported by Dawn. Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has decided to abstain from the government's proposed amendments regarding the judiciary, directing their senators not to vote without specific leadership approval.

In a letter, JUI-F's parliamentary leader Senator Atta-ur-Rehman instructed colleagues like Kamran Murtaza and Maulana Abdul Wasey to abstain from voting without written authorisation, cautioning that unauthorized votes could lead to disqualification, reported ARY News.

(With inputs from agencies.)