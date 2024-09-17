Karachi's Business Leaders Demand Urgent Infrastructure Overhaul Amid Crisis

Business leaders in Karachi have strongly urged Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar to address the city's critical infrastructure woes. The Express Tribune reports that the leaders are calling for immediate road renovations in key markets and repairs to the collapsing sewerage system, which they argue are causing severe traffic congestion and damaging local businesses.

The deteriorating road conditions and failing sewer systems are not only contributing to environmental pollution but are also keeping shoppers away from local markets. Recent rains have worsened the situation, with numerous roads and public spaces washed away. A mere 5 per cent of Karachi's roads meet high standards, while the majority are severely compromised.

According to one businessman, Karachi's citizens suffer despite paying the highest taxes nationally. With the city contributing over 65% of national revenue and 95% to the provincial exchequer, its neglect is stark. Commuting in Karachi has become a 'matter of life and death,' plagued by frequent traffic jams that prompt frustrated commuters to break traffic rules, leading to accidents and further complicating traffic issues.

Atiq Mir, Chairman of the All Karachi Tajir Ittehad, has demanded a forensic audit of the city's road and sewer systems, alleging that more than 50 per cent of development funds are misappropriated by political parties in collusion with contractors. Mir pointed out that Karachi residents incur billions in additional fuel costs due to persistent traffic jams. He criticized the funds allocated to the Sindh government as a 'dead loss' due to rampant corruption and mismanagement, emphasizing the urgent need for accountability to repair and upgrade the city's infrastructure.

Asif Gulfam, Chairman of the Alliance of Arambagh Market Association, emphasized the necessity of a master plan prioritizing sewerage line repairs before road construction. Acting President of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Altaf A. Ghaffar, echoed similar concerns. He appealed to Chief Minister Shah and Mayor Akhtar for prompt and effective action to tackle the city's deteriorating road infrastructure.

Ghaffar noted an increasing number of complaints from both the business community and the general public, who feel 'mentally tortured' by the failing infrastructure. He pointed out that numerous roads have become impassable for vehicles and pedestrians, especially after this year's monsoon rains. The most affected areas include major shopping centres and key roads such as MA Jinnah Road, Korangi Road, and parts of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, and Liaquatabad, The Express Tribune reported.

