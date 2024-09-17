Left Menu

India Extends Lifeline to Namibia with 1000MTs Rice Amid Severe Food Crisis

India has sent 1000 metric tons of rice to Namibia to support their food security amid an El Nino-induced drought. The shipment departed from Nhava Sheva Port in Maharashtra, marking India's continued solidarity with the Global South.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 16:12 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 16:12 IST
India Extends Lifeline to Namibia with 1000MTs Rice Amid Severe Food Crisis
A shipment of 1000 metric tons of rice has departed from Nhava Sheva Port, headed for Namibia (Photo/@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has ramped up efforts to bolster Namibia's food security by dispatching a shipment of 1000 metric tons of rice. The cargo left from Maharashtra's Nhava Sheva Port, heading to Namibia.

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, shared the news on social media platform X, stating, "Humanitarian support to Namibia: In solidarity with the Global South. As a credible HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) provider and a reliable friend, India is extending food grain assistance to the people of Namibia, to strengthen their food security in the wake of recent spells of drought."

The El Nino-induced drought has severely impacted food security in Namibia, affecting crop and livestock production, causing food price shocks, and increasing unemployment, according to the US Embassy in Namibia. The latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) Report warns that nearly half of Namibia's population could face acute food insecurity during the lean season from September 2024 to March 2025.

India's support is part of a long-standing relationship with Namibia, which views India as a dependable ally. The history of India's support during Namibia's liberation struggle is fondly remembered by Namibian leaders, as noted by the High Commission of India in Namibia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024