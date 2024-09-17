India Extends Lifeline to Namibia with 1000MTs Rice Amid Severe Food Crisis

India has ramped up efforts to bolster Namibia's food security by dispatching a shipment of 1000 metric tons of rice. The cargo left from Maharashtra's Nhava Sheva Port, heading to Namibia.

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, shared the news on social media platform X, stating, "Humanitarian support to Namibia: In solidarity with the Global South. As a credible HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) provider and a reliable friend, India is extending food grain assistance to the people of Namibia, to strengthen their food security in the wake of recent spells of drought."

The El Nino-induced drought has severely impacted food security in Namibia, affecting crop and livestock production, causing food price shocks, and increasing unemployment, according to the US Embassy in Namibia. The latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) Report warns that nearly half of Namibia's population could face acute food insecurity during the lean season from September 2024 to March 2025.

India's support is part of a long-standing relationship with Namibia, which views India as a dependable ally. The history of India's support during Namibia's liberation struggle is fondly remembered by Namibian leaders, as noted by the High Commission of India in Namibia.

(With inputs from agencies.)