India and US Strengthen Energy Cooperation at Houston's GasTech 2024

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, met with US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources, Geoffery Pyatt, on the sidelines of GasTech 2024 in Houston. The leaders reviewed ongoing energy cooperation and discussed ways to enhance their partnership for a 'just and orderly energy transition'.

During the meeting, Puri emphasized the strengthening of ties between India and the US in the energy sector, driven by collaboration between institutions and companies from both nations. He shared details of the meeting on social media, highlighting the deepening cooperation and future possibilities.

Puri, who is currently visiting the US, also inaugurated the India Pavilion at GasTech. He stated that Indian companies showcased their latest advancements and future opportunities for collaboration and investment. Puri noted India's journey toward energy self-sufficiency under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, emphasizing the critical role of Indian companies at the event.

Addressing a ministerial panel, Puri highlighted India's proactive approach in mitigating global energy crises and outlined future energy demand projections. He stressed that India's energy demand is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 3% per year until 2040, with a significant rise anticipated by 2050.

India's efforts to increase domestic production and diversify energy supplies were also mentioned. Puri cited initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance and the Global Biofuels Alliance, emphasizing the role of global partnerships in accelerating clean energy deployment. Earlier, Puri and US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm co-chaired the Strategic Clean Energy Partnership Ministerial, reviewing progress across various technical pillars and clean energy initiatives.

