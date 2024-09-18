Political Turbulence in Pakistan: Khawaja Asif vs. Imran Khan Over Constitutional Amendments
Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif accuses PTI founder Imran Khan of having enough crimes to keep him in prison without needing constitutional amendments. This statement came amid allegations from Khan that the government intends to amend the constitution to prolong his incarceration. The debate reflects deeper political divides in Pakistan's governance.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif asserted Tuesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's alleged crimes were sufficient to keep him imprisoned without the need for constitutional amendments, according to Geo News. Asif's comments were a direct response to Khan's allegations that the government was aiming to alter the constitution to prolong his detention.
In an interview with Geo News, Asif remarked, 'Given PTI founder's extensive list of crimes, constitutional amendments won't be necessary.' He added that Khan views himself as central to Pakistan's affairs and seeks to link his situation to broader legislative changes. The Defence Minister's comments came after Khan criticized the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) government's proposed amendments, describing them as detrimental to the nation and judiciary.
Khawaja Asif criticized Khan for the alleged chaos he caused during his tenure, citing a significant incident on May 9 of the previous year involving certain military personnel. He also dismissed accusations of secrecy surrounding the amendments, emphasizing the transparency of the legislative drafts. Despite the coalition government's current parliamentary challenges, Asif remained hopeful about passing the new laws emphasizing the need for judicial reforms to balance institutional power and promote accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mexico's Congress Approves Sweeping Judiciary Reforms
Kushwaha Criticizes Judiciary Appointments, Calls for Caste Census
Mexico's Senate Overhauls Judiciary Amidst Controversy
Delhi Police Register FIR Over Malicious Tweet Targeting Judiciary
Mexico's Judiciary Faces Controversy: Senate Votes for Electoral Overhaul