Left Menu

Political Turbulence in Pakistan: Khawaja Asif vs. Imran Khan Over Constitutional Amendments

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif accuses PTI founder Imran Khan of having enough crimes to keep him in prison without needing constitutional amendments. This statement came amid allegations from Khan that the government intends to amend the constitution to prolong his incarceration. The debate reflects deeper political divides in Pakistan's governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 10:00 IST
Political Turbulence in Pakistan: Khawaja Asif vs. Imran Khan Over Constitutional Amendments
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan (left), Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif (File Photos). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif asserted Tuesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's alleged crimes were sufficient to keep him imprisoned without the need for constitutional amendments, according to Geo News. Asif's comments were a direct response to Khan's allegations that the government was aiming to alter the constitution to prolong his detention.

In an interview with Geo News, Asif remarked, 'Given PTI founder's extensive list of crimes, constitutional amendments won't be necessary.' He added that Khan views himself as central to Pakistan's affairs and seeks to link his situation to broader legislative changes. The Defence Minister's comments came after Khan criticized the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) government's proposed amendments, describing them as detrimental to the nation and judiciary.

Khawaja Asif criticized Khan for the alleged chaos he caused during his tenure, citing a significant incident on May 9 of the previous year involving certain military personnel. He also dismissed accusations of secrecy surrounding the amendments, emphasizing the transparency of the legislative drafts. Despite the coalition government's current parliamentary challenges, Asif remained hopeful about passing the new laws emphasizing the need for judicial reforms to balance institutional power and promote accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Growing Burden of NCDs: Challenges for Human Capital and Economic Stability

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024