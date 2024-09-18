Political Turbulence in Pakistan: Khawaja Asif vs. Imran Khan Over Constitutional Amendments

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif asserted Tuesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's alleged crimes were sufficient to keep him imprisoned without the need for constitutional amendments, according to Geo News. Asif's comments were a direct response to Khan's allegations that the government was aiming to alter the constitution to prolong his detention.

In an interview with Geo News, Asif remarked, 'Given PTI founder's extensive list of crimes, constitutional amendments won't be necessary.' He added that Khan views himself as central to Pakistan's affairs and seeks to link his situation to broader legislative changes. The Defence Minister's comments came after Khan criticized the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) government's proposed amendments, describing them as detrimental to the nation and judiciary.

Khawaja Asif criticized Khan for the alleged chaos he caused during his tenure, citing a significant incident on May 9 of the previous year involving certain military personnel. He also dismissed accusations of secrecy surrounding the amendments, emphasizing the transparency of the legislative drafts. Despite the coalition government's current parliamentary challenges, Asif remained hopeful about passing the new laws emphasizing the need for judicial reforms to balance institutional power and promote accountability.

