Jaishankar Honors Japan’s Envoy Hiroshi Suzuki During Farewell Call, Highlights Strengthened Indo-Japan Ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar bid farewell to Japan's Ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki, acknowledging his role in enhancing the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Bilateral trade for FY 2022-23 reached USD 21.96 billion, demonstrating robust economic ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:21 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Japan's envoy Hiroshi Suzuki (Image: X@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday bade farewell to Japan's Ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki. During the farewell call, Jaishankar lauded Suzuki for his significant contributions in advancing the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

'Glad to receive Ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki of Japan for a farewell call. Appreciate his contributions in deepening India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Wish him all success in future endeavors,' Jaishankar posted on X. Japan has appointed a new envoy to India. The relations between India and Japan were elevated to 'Global Partnership' in 2000, 'Strategic and Global Partnership' in 2006, and 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership' in 2014. Since 2006, the two nations have held regular annual summits.

Besides these annual summits, high-level exchanges are frequent, involving the Foreign Minister, Defense Minister, and National Security Adviser. The Defence and Security partnership between India and Japan is crucial to their bilateral relations. In recent years, the defense exchanges have strengthened, fueled by their shared outlook on peace, security, and stability in the Indo-Pacific Region.

During the fiscal year 2022-23, bilateral trade amounted to USD 21.96 billion, with Japan's exports to India standing at USD 16.49 billion and imports from India at USD 5.46 billion.

