Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler Commends Fujairah's Leader on 50th Anniversary

Umm Al Quwain [UAE], September 18 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, extended his congratulations to Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, on the 50th anniversary of his governance.

The Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain remarked, 'Today, we celebrate an inspiring leader who, through visionary thinking and significant contributions, laid the solid foundations of the Emirate of Fujairah. Under his leadership, Fujairah has experienced a comprehensive and integrated renaissance, establishing itself as a key investment city and fostering economic growth.'

Sheikh Saud highlighted that since Sheikh Hamad assumed power on September 18, 1974, his focus has been on developing infrastructure, improving government services, and ensuring a safe and stable life for all residents of the emirate. He also prayed for the Almighty Allah to grant Sheikh Hamad many more years to lead Fujairah's ongoing development.

