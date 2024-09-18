Left Menu

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler Commends Fujairah's Leader on 50th Anniversary

Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, honors Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah for his 50 years of visionary leadership that propelled Fujairah into a key economic hub with robust infrastructure and government services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:57 IST
UAQ ruler congratulates Hamad Al Sharqi (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Umm Al Quwain [UAE], September 18 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, extended his congratulations to Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, on the 50th anniversary of his governance.

The Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain remarked, 'Today, we celebrate an inspiring leader who, through visionary thinking and significant contributions, laid the solid foundations of the Emirate of Fujairah. Under his leadership, Fujairah has experienced a comprehensive and integrated renaissance, establishing itself as a key investment city and fostering economic growth.'

Sheikh Saud highlighted that since Sheikh Hamad assumed power on September 18, 1974, his focus has been on developing infrastructure, improving government services, and ensuring a safe and stable life for all residents of the emirate. He also prayed for the Almighty Allah to grant Sheikh Hamad many more years to lead Fujairah's ongoing development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

