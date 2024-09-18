Left Menu

Israel-India Water Collaboration: Ambassador Reuven Azar Shares Insights

Israel’s Ambassador Reuven Azar highlighted deployment of a water envoy in India to assist in water projects using Israel's advanced solutions. During India Water Week, it was revealed that Israel is cooperating with India on agriculture centers and emerging water management technologies. Additional collaboration areas include irrigation, water management, purification, and desalination.

Reuven Azar, Israel's Ambassador to India (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Israel's Ambassador Reuven Azar announced on Wednesday that Israel has deployed a water envoy in India to plan water projects utilizing Israel's innovative solutions developed due to its own water scarcity issues. This announcement was made during the eighth India Water Week, inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday, aimed at promoting water conservation and management across the country.

Ambassador Azar noted that Israel has been collaborating with India in creating 32 centers of excellence in agriculture, aiding in the efficient planning of water usage and the introduction of advanced irrigation technologies. Azar emphasized the strategic cooperation between the two nations, driven by the leadership of Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu, particularly in the water sector.

He further elaborated that Israel's water envoy is facilitating government-level planning and employing Israel's comprehensive solutions across irrigation, water management, purification, and desalination. These solutions include advanced irrigation to save water, network management technologies to control water usage, purification to prevent contamination, and desalination for additional water sources. Azar also addressed unrelated allegations from Hezbollah, emphasizing Israel's defensive stance and the need for regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

