Jaipur Foot US and BRUHUD Celebrate PM Modi's 74th Birthday in New York

Jaipur Foot US, an extension of the globally-renowned Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), partnered with BRUHUD, one of New York's largest senior organizations, to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 74th birthday on Tuesday. PM Modi, born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat, has emerged as a globally influential leader.

The celebration included a millet-based lunch to honor BMVSS founder and Chief Patron, Padma Bhushan Dr. DR Mehta, who is in the US for a ten-day visit. Held at SAAR, a well-known Indian restaurant near Times Square, the event followed the 2023 International Year of Millets initiative supported by Jaipur Foot US and the Indian Consulate in New York. Prem Bhandari, Chairman of Jaipur Foot US, lauded Modi as India's most 'consequential' Prime Minister, emphasizing his global influence and strong diplomatic relationships.

Bhandari highlighted BMVSS's significant contributions, noting it was established by Dr. DR Mehta in 1975 and has assisted over 2.2 million differently-abled individuals across 43 countries through 109 free artificial limb fitment camps. These efforts include 28 camps fully funded by the Government of India under the 'India for Humanity' initiative. BMVSS expressed gratitude towards PM Modi for this partnership, with the next camp slated for Mongolia on September 22.

