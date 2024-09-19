Canada to Limit Study Permits for International Students in Bid to Strengthen Immigration System

In a significant move, Canada is taking steps to manage its temporary resident population by cutting back on study permits issued to international students and tightening work permit eligibility. The government aims to reduce the number of study permits from 485,000 in 2024 to 437,000 in 2025, marking a 10 percent decrease.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed the decision to reduce the number of study permits granted to foreign students. He noted that action is being taken against those who exploit the immigration system, stating, 'We're granting 35% fewer international student permits this year. And next year, that number's going down by another 10%.'

Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced additional measures to manage temporary resident arrivals and protect the integrity of the immigration system. Starting in 2025, master's and doctoral students will need to submit a provincial or territorial attestation letter, with about 12% of allocation spaces reserved for these students due to their contributions to the Canadian labor market.

In a statement, Miller emphasized the importance of the temporary residence programs and the necessity for a comprehensive immigration plan, highlighting that maintaining the system's integrity and sustainability is paramount. 'Our immigration system must preserve its integrity and be well-managed and sustainable,' Miller stated.

