PML-N Focuses on Legal Fraternity After JUI-F Support Falls Through

In the wake of failing to garner support from its former ally Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) for a constitutional amendment package, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is now directing its efforts towards the legal fraternity. According to a report by The Express Tribune, key legal representatives will review the proposed amendments and provide their recommendations.

A meeting between Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) representatives resulted in the formation of a committee comprising bar representatives. This committee will scrutinize the proposals for changes to Pakistan's judicial system, including the formation of a Constitutional Court, and will submit its report within seven days. Any amendments proposed by the legal fraternity will be included in the final draft, according to The Express Tribune.

The SCBA emphasized in a statement that while parliament has the authority to amend the Constitution, such amendments should not violate its basic structure. Despite the package not being presented in parliament yet, a draft has circulated widely on social media, giving insight into the government's intentions. The PML-N stated that the draft is not final and will include input from opposition parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)