France’s Special Envoy Visits Gujarat to Strengthen IMEEC Collaboration

Gerard Mestrallet, France’s Special Envoy for the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, visited Gujarat to bolster bilateral ties. His delegation explored infrastructure and renewable energy projects at Mundra port, aiming to enhance sea connectivity and support the EU's Global Gateway strategy. Further discussions are planned for November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 20:00 IST
Bridging Borders: Gerard Mestrallet's Visit to Mundra Port Boosts India-France Economic Corridor (Images: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gerard Mestrallet, the Special Envoy of France for the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC), undertook a visit to Gujarat on 16-17 September to fortify bilateral cooperation between France and India. The trip aimed at comprehending India's infrastructure and development blueprints, especially focusing on Mundra port—a keystone in the IMEEC strategy.

Mestrallet was accompanied by his diplomatic and military advisors, along with Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet, Consul General of France in Mumbai. The delegation engaged with key economic stakeholders linked to the IMEEC project, touring the terminals and newly established renewable energy installations in the area.

This transnational rail and shipping corridor signifies a mutual interest for India and France. Mestrallet emphasized, "The existing direct shipping line between Mundra and Marseille is a strategic asset that delivers competitive transit times for exports and imports." He noted that French and European companies like CMA-CGM will be crucial in advancing sea connectivity within the Indian subcontinent, adding, "IMEEC will notably reinforce our partnership in three strategic priorities: low-carbon energies, digital data, and port-to-port partnerships."

The project dovetails with the EU's Global Gateway connectivity strategy and is poised to become a flagship initiative. This visit marks a follow-up to Mestrallet's initial trip in January 2024, accompanying President Emmanuel Macron during the Republic Day celebrations, where IMEEC was spotlighted as a pivotal area of cooperation.

In the ensuing months, France will liaise with Indian counterparts and businesses to push forward the IMEEC pre-project phase. Mestrallet plans to revisit India for further discussions in New Delhi in November, reaffirming France's dedication to this transformative endeavor. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

