MEA Refutes Reuters' Allegations on Indian Defence Exports to Ukraine

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has denied claims made in a Reuters report alleging that Indian defence exports have been diverted to Ukraine. The MEA labeled the report as 'speculative and misleading.' "We have seen the Reuters report. It is speculative and misleading. It implies violations by India, where none exist and, hence, is inaccurate and mischievous," stated Randhir Jaiswal, official spokesperson of the Ministry.

The MEA further asserted that India has an impeccable record of adhering to international obligations related to military and dual-use item exports. "India has an impeccable track record of compliance with international obligations on the export of military and dual-use items. All defence exports follow a stringent legal and regulatory framework, which includes end-user obligations and certifications," the ministry emphasized in its statement.

The Reuters report suggested that artillery shells made by Indian arms manufacturers had been diverted to Ukraine by European customers. Quoting sources and customs data, the report claimed that this diversion has been happening for over a year. Despite the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which began in February 2022, India has continued its diplomatic efforts advocating for a peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top officials have held meetings with both Russian and Ukrainian leaders to promote peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)