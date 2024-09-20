IDF Strikes Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 20 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) launched a series of strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, hitting approximately 30 rocket launchers and 150 launch canisters intended for immediate attack on Israel.

In addition to the rocket launchers, the IDF's operations targeted military buildings and a weapons warehouse in several southern Lebanese locations. Artillery fire was also employed in the Naqoura area to further disrupt Hezbollah's capabilities.

The IDF assured continued efforts to weaken Hezbollah, stating it will persist in degrading the terrorist organization's operational capabilities. (ANI/TPS)

(With inputs from agencies.)