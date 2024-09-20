Left Menu

IDF Strikes Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) executed a series of targeted strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon, aiming to degrade the terrorist group's capabilities.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Tel Aviv [Israel], September 20 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) launched a series of strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, hitting approximately 30 rocket launchers and 150 launch canisters intended for immediate attack on Israel.

In addition to the rocket launchers, the IDF's operations targeted military buildings and a weapons warehouse in several southern Lebanese locations. Artillery fire was also employed in the Naqoura area to further disrupt Hezbollah's capabilities.

The IDF assured continued efforts to weaken Hezbollah, stating it will persist in degrading the terrorist organization's operational capabilities. (ANI/TPS)

